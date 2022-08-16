 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Genesys Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore, up 211.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore in June 2022 up 211.73% from Rs. 13.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022 up 225.73% from Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2022 up 451.99% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2021.

Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.97 in June 2021.

Genesys Int shares closed at 594.65 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.47% returns over the last 6 months and 309.82% over the last 12 months.

Genesys International Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.62 35.44 13.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.62 35.44 13.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.40 11.12 4.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.79 9.94 12.16
Depreciation 2.50 2.71 2.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.58 4.55 1.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.36 7.13 -7.05
Other Income 1.41 1.89 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.77 9.02 -6.32
Interest 0.56 0.14 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.21 8.88 -6.78
Exceptional Items -- -100.39 --
P/L Before Tax 10.21 -91.51 -6.78
Tax 2.46 2.17 -0.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.75 -93.68 -6.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.75 -93.68 -6.16
Equity Share Capital 15.74 15.68 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 -29.98 -1.97
Diluted EPS 2.26 -27.69 -1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 -29.98 -1.97
Diluted EPS 2.26 -27.69 -1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Genesys Int #Genesys International Corporation #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.