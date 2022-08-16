Genesys Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore, up 211.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore in June 2022 up 211.73% from Rs. 13.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022 up 225.73% from Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2022 up 451.99% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2021.

Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.97 in June 2021.

Genesys Int shares closed at 594.65 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.47% returns over the last 6 months and 309.82% over the last 12 months.