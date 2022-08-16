English
    Genesys Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore, up 211.73% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore in June 2022 up 211.73% from Rs. 13.67 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022 up 225.73% from Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2022 up 451.99% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2021.

    Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.97 in June 2021.

    Genesys Int shares closed at 594.65 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.47% returns over the last 6 months and 309.82% over the last 12 months.

    Genesys International Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.6235.4413.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.6235.4413.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.4011.124.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.799.9412.16
    Depreciation2.502.712.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.584.551.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.367.13-7.05
    Other Income1.411.890.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.779.02-6.32
    Interest0.560.140.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.218.88-6.78
    Exceptional Items---100.39--
    P/L Before Tax10.21-91.51-6.78
    Tax2.462.17-0.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.75-93.68-6.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.75-93.68-6.16
    Equity Share Capital15.7415.6815.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.36-29.98-1.97
    Diluted EPS2.26-27.69-1.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.36-29.98-1.97
    Diluted EPS2.26-27.69-1.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:02 pm
