Genesys Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.07 crore, up 38.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.07 crore in December 2022 up 38.55% from Rs. 39.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2022 up 42.75% from Rs. 14.69 crore in December 2021.