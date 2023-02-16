 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Genesys Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.07 crore, up 38.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.07 crore in December 2022 up 38.55% from Rs. 39.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2022 up 42.75% from Rs. 14.69 crore in December 2021.

Genesys International Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.07 37.13 39.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.07 37.13 39.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 12.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.71 12.90 10.56
Depreciation 3.24 3.01 2.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.20 13.33 2.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.92 7.89 11.46
Other Income 1.81 1.91 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.73 9.80 12.31
Interest 0.35 0.55 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.38 9.25 11.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.38 9.25 11.37
Tax 3.76 0.20 2.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.62 9.05 9.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.62 9.05 9.02
Equity Share Capital 18.46 18.43 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.89 2.66 2.89
Diluted EPS 3.71 2.55 2.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.89 2.66 2.89
Diluted EPS 3.71 2.55 2.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited