Genesys Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.07 crore, up 38.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.07 crore in December 2022 up 38.55% from Rs. 39.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2022 up 42.75% from Rs. 14.69 crore in December 2021.

Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2021.

Genesys Int shares closed at 439.65 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.44% returns over the last 6 months and 20.75% over the last 12 months.