Genesys Int Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore, up 46.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore in September 2021 up 46.18% from Rs. 21.54 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2021 up 15.42% from Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.26 crore in September 2021 up 18.26% from Rs. 7.83 crore in September 2020.

Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2020.

Genesys Int shares closed at 241.70 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 147.39% returns over the last 6 months and 396.81% over the last 12 months.