Genesys Int Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.54 crore, down 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.54 crore in September 2020 down 22.07% from Rs. 27.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2020 up 101.2% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in September 2020 up 33.16% from Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2019.

Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2019.

Genesys Int shares closed at 49.25 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.34% returns over the last 6 months and -38.67% over the last 12 months.