Genesys Int Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 31.22 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022 up 124.37% from Rs. 26.97 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2022 up 49.34% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2021.
Genesys Int shares closed at 457.25 on June 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 299.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Genesys International Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.44
|39.03
|31.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.44
|39.03
|31.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.22
|12.14
|9.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.94
|10.56
|11.44
|Depreciation
|4.91
|4.64
|4.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.69
|2.55
|3.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.69
|9.14
|1.78
|Other Income
|1.66
|0.58
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.35
|9.72
|2.61
|Interest
|0.15
|0.95
|1.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.20
|8.77
|1.28
|Exceptional Items
|-45.11
|--
|-31.21
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.91
|8.77
|-29.93
|Tax
|2.17
|2.35
|-2.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.08
|6.42
|-26.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.08
|6.42
|-26.98
|Minority Interest
|47.65
|1.82
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.57
|8.24
|-26.97
|Equity Share Capital
|15.68
|15.61
|15.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.10
|2.64
|-8.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|2.55
|-8.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.10
|2.64
|-8.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|2.55
|-8.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited