Genesys Int Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

Jun 08, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 31.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022 up 124.37% from Rs. 26.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2022 up 49.34% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2021.

Genesys Int shares closed at 457.25 on June 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 299.52% over the last 12 months.

Genesys International Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.44 39.03 31.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.44 39.03 31.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.22 12.14 9.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.94 10.56 11.44
Depreciation 4.91 4.64 4.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.69 2.55 3.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.69 9.14 1.78
Other Income 1.66 0.58 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.35 9.72 2.61
Interest 0.15 0.95 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.20 8.77 1.28
Exceptional Items -45.11 -- -31.21
P/L Before Tax -38.91 8.77 -29.93
Tax 2.17 2.35 -2.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.08 6.42 -26.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.08 6.42 -26.98
Minority Interest 47.65 1.82 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.57 8.24 -26.97
Equity Share Capital 15.68 15.61 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.10 2.64 -8.66
Diluted EPS -2.05 2.55 -8.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.10 2.64 -8.66
Diluted EPS -2.05 2.55 -8.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

