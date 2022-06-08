English
    Genesys Int Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

    June 08, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 31.22 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022 up 124.37% from Rs. 26.97 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2022 up 49.34% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2021.

    Genesys Int shares closed at 457.25 on June 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 299.52% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Genesys International Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.4439.0331.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.4439.0331.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.2212.149.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.9410.5611.44
    Depreciation4.914.644.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.692.553.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.699.141.78
    Other Income1.660.580.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.359.722.61
    Interest0.150.951.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.208.771.28
    Exceptional Items-45.11---31.21
    P/L Before Tax-38.918.77-29.93
    Tax2.172.35-2.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-41.086.42-26.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-41.086.42-26.98
    Minority Interest47.651.820.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.578.24-26.97
    Equity Share Capital15.6815.6115.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.102.64-8.66
    Diluted EPS-2.052.55-8.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.102.64-8.66
    Diluted EPS-2.052.55-8.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Genesys Int #Genesys International Corporation #Results
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:11 pm
