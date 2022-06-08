Genesys Int Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 31.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022 up 124.37% from Rs. 26.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2022 up 49.34% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2021.

Genesys Int shares closed at 457.25 on June 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 299.52% over the last 12 months.