Genesys Int Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore, down 52.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore in March 2020 down 52.79% from Rs. 40.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2020 down 525.12% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2020 down 143.63% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2019.
Genesys Int shares closed at 43.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.58% over the last 12 months.
|Genesys International Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.10
|28.03
|40.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.10
|28.03
|40.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.12
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.94
|18.14
|16.10
|Depreciation
|5.29
|5.18
|4.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.35
|6.54
|17.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.60
|-1.83
|2.31
|Other Income
|2.17
|0.66
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.44
|-1.17
|2.77
|Interest
|0.25
|0.79
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.69
|-1.96
|1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.69
|-1.96
|1.86
|Tax
|0.08
|-1.28
|2.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.77
|-0.69
|-0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.77
|-0.69
|-0.70
|Minority Interest
|1.76
|1.76
|2.35
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.01
|1.07
|1.65
|Equity Share Capital
|15.57
|15.57
|15.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.81
|0.34
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.80
|0.34
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.81
|0.34
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.80
|0.34
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:08 am