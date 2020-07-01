App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:14 AM IST

Genesys Int Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore, down 52.79% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore in March 2020 down 52.79% from Rs. 40.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2020 down 525.12% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2020 down 143.63% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2019.

Genesys Int shares closed at 43.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.58% over the last 12 months.

Genesys International Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations19.1028.0340.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.1028.0340.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.12----
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.9418.1416.10
Depreciation5.295.184.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.356.5417.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.60-1.832.31
Other Income2.170.660.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.44-1.172.77
Interest0.250.790.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.69-1.961.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-8.69-1.961.86
Tax0.08-1.282.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.77-0.69-0.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.77-0.69-0.70
Minority Interest1.761.762.35
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.011.071.65
Equity Share Capital15.5715.5715.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.810.34-0.22
Diluted EPS-2.800.34-0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.810.34-0.22
Diluted EPS-2.800.34-0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:08 am

