    Genesys Int Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.55 crore, down 19.08% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.55 crore in June 2023 down 19.08% from Rs. 42.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2023 down 224.35% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2023 down 48.67% from Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2022.

    Genesys Int shares closed at 282.95 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.95% returns over the last 6 months and -52.66% over the last 12 months.

    Genesys International Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.5546.6242.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.5546.6242.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.74--14.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5114.7212.79
    Depreciation11.3010.868.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.5015.593.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.505.463.59
    Other Income0.931.411.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.576.874.97
    Interest0.671.220.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.245.654.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.245.654.43
    Tax0.233.642.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.462.011.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.462.011.97
    Minority Interest0.130.152.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.332.154.29
    Equity Share Capital18.8918.8815.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.400.631.23
    Diluted EPS-1.400.611.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.400.631.23
    Diluted EPS-1.400.611.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

