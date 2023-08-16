Genesys Int Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.55 crore, down 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.55 crore in June 2023 down 19.08% from Rs. 42.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2023 down 224.35% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2023 down 48.67% from Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2022.

Genesys Int shares closed at 282.95 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.95% returns over the last 6 months and -52.66% over the last 12 months.