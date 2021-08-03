Genesys Int Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore, up 279.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore in June 2021 up 279.23% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2021 up 74.29% from Rs. 27.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2021 up 82.28% from Rs. 23.59 crore in June 2020.

Genesys Int shares closed at 161.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 139.81% returns over the last 6 months and 442.59% over the last 12 months.