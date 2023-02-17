 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Genesys Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.43 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.43 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 39.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.86 crore in December 2022 down 4.58% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in December 2022 up 47.21% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

Genesys International Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.43 37.38 39.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.43 37.38 39.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 12.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.71 12.90 10.56
Depreciation 9.30 8.90 4.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.36 13.52 2.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.05 2.06 9.14
Other Income 1.79 1.93 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.84 3.99 9.72
Interest 0.35 0.56 0.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.49 3.43 8.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.49 3.43 8.77
Tax 3.76 0.20 2.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.73 3.23 6.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.73 3.23 6.42
Minority Interest 0.13 1.55 1.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.86 4.78 8.24
Equity Share Capital 18.46 18.43 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 1.41 2.64
Diluted EPS 2.14 1.36 2.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 1.41 2.64
Diluted EPS 2.14 1.36 2.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
