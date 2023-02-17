Genesys Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.43 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.43 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 39.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.86 crore in December 2022 down 4.58% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in December 2022 up 47.21% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.