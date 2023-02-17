English
    Genesys Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.43 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.43 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 39.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.86 crore in December 2022 down 4.58% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in December 2022 up 47.21% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

    Genesys Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2021.

    Genesys Int shares closed at 428.35 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.25% returns over the last 6 months and 11.06% over the last 12 months.

    Genesys International Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.4337.3839.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.4337.3839.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----12.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7112.9010.56
    Depreciation9.308.904.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.3613.522.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.052.069.14
    Other Income1.791.930.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.843.999.72
    Interest0.350.560.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.493.438.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.493.438.77
    Tax3.760.202.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.733.236.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.733.236.42
    Minority Interest0.131.551.82
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.864.788.24
    Equity Share Capital18.4618.4315.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.251.412.64
    Diluted EPS2.141.362.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.251.412.64
    Diluted EPS2.141.362.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am