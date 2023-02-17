Genesys Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.43 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.43 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 39.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.86 crore in December 2022 down 4.58% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in December 2022 up 47.21% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

Genesys Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2021.

Genesys Int shares closed at 428.35 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.25% returns over the last 6 months and 11.06% over the last 12 months.