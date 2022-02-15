Genesys Int Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.03 crore, up 68.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.03 crore in December 2021 up 68.3% from Rs. 23.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2021 up 148.39% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021 up 115.29% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2020.

Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2020.

Genesys Int shares closed at 346.80 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 160.07% returns over the last 6 months and 394.37% over the last 12 months.