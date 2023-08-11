Generic Pharmas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.96 crore, down 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.96 crore in June 2023 down 13.27% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 112.27% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Generic Pharmas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Generic Pharmas shares closed at 3.26 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.09% returns over the last 6 months and -18.50% over the last 12 months.