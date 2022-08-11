 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Generic Pharmas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, down 15.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Generic Pharmasec are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore in June 2022 down 15.14% from Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 247.04% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 205% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Generic Pharmas shares closed at 4.05 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.47% returns over the last 6 months and -55.64% over the last 12 months.

Generic Pharmasec
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.88 7.44 8.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.88 7.44 8.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.54 7.47 11.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.08 -0.17 -3.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.10 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.41 0.25 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.21 0.14
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.19 0.20
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 -0.19 0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 -0.19 0.20
Tax -- -0.23 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 0.04 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 0.04 0.15
Equity Share Capital 27.69 27.69 27.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
