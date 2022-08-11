Generic Pharmas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, down 15.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Generic Pharmasec are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore in June 2022 down 15.14% from Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 247.04% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 205% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.
Generic Pharmas shares closed at 4.05 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.47% returns over the last 6 months and -55.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Generic Pharmasec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.88
|7.44
|8.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.88
|7.44
|8.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.54
|7.47
|11.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.08
|-0.17
|-3.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.10
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.25
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.21
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.19
|0.20
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.19
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-0.19
|0.20
|Tax
|--
|-0.23
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.04
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.04
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|27.69
|27.69
|27.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited