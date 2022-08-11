Generic Pharmas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, down 15.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore in June 2022 down 15.14% from Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 247.04% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 205% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Generic Pharmas shares closed at 4.05 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.47% returns over the last 6 months and -55.64% over the last 12 months.