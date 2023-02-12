Generic Pharmas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore, down 5.24% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.41 6.02 6.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.41 6.02 6.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 7.24 4.10 5.92 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.44 1.56 0.26 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.18 0.10 0.06 Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.19 0.19 0.31 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 0.06 0.20 Other Income 0.02 -- 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 0.06 0.22 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 0.06 0.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.24 0.06 0.22 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.24 0.06 0.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.24 0.06 0.22 Equity Share Capital 27.69 27.69 27.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 0.01 Diluted EPS 0.01 -- 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 0.01 Diluted EPS 0.01 -- 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited