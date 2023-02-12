Generic Pharmas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore, down 5.24% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Generic Pharmasec are:Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.24% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 6.96% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Generic Pharmas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.
|Generic Pharmas shares closed at 3.88 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.20% returns over the last 6 months and -43.93% over the last 12 months.
|Generic Pharmasec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.41
|6.02
|6.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.41
|6.02
|6.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.24
|4.10
|5.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.44
|1.56
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.10
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.19
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.06
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.06
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.06
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|0.06
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|0.06
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|0.06
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|27.69
|27.69
|27.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited