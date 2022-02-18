Generic Pharmas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.76 crore, up 179.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.76 crore in December 2021 up 179.92% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 821.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 1000% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Generic Pharmas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Generic Pharmas shares closed at 6.59 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.01% returns over the last 6 months and -29.44% over the last 12 months.