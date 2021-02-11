Generic Pharmas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 2.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2020 down 2.78% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 76.91% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 93.1% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

Generic Pharmas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Generic Pharmas shares closed at 9.95 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)