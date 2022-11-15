Generic Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.52 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.52 crore in September 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 50.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2022 up 15.79% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.

Generic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.

Generic Eng shares closed at 31.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.95% returns over the last 6 months and -21.83% over the last 12 months.