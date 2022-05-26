Generic Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.80 crore, up 83.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.80 crore in March 2022 up 83.55% from Rs. 55.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022 down 1.23% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2021.

Generic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2021.

Generic Eng shares closed at 29.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.38% returns over the last 6 months and -31.39% over the last 12 months.