English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Generic Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.80 crore, up 83.55% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Generic Engineering Construction and Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.80 crore in March 2022 up 83.55% from Rs. 55.47 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022 down 1.23% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2021.

    Generic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2021.

    Close

    Generic Eng shares closed at 29.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.38% returns over the last 6 months and -31.39% over the last 12 months.

    Generic Engineering Construction and Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.8055.6555.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.8055.6555.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--51.5344.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods94.43----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.52-6.35-2.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.043.022.62
    Depreciation2.161.991.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.611.33-1.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.084.1310.10
    Other Income0.470.680.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.554.8110.53
    Interest1.991.671.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.573.148.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.573.148.76
    Tax1.921.102.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.652.046.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.652.046.73
    Equity Share Capital21.0721.0721.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.710.491.60
    Diluted EPS1.710.491.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.710.491.60
    Diluted EPS1.710.491.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Generic Eng #Generic Engineering Construction and Projects #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.