Generic Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.79 crore, down 24.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.79 crore in June 2023 down 24.66% from Rs. 70.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2023 down 34.71% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.60 crore in June 2023 up 12.42% from Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2022.

Generic Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2022.

Generic Eng shares closed at 47.58 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.32% returns over the last 6 months and 48.69% over the last 12 months.