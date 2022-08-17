Generic Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.07 crore, up 33.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.07 crore in June 2022 up 33.35% from Rs. 52.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2022 up 22.7% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2022 up 11.84% from Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2021.

Generic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2021.

Generic Eng shares closed at 30.90 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.58% returns over the last 6 months and -30.48% over the last 12 months.