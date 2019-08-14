Generic Eng Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore in June 2019 up 20.86% from Rs. 53.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2019 up 16.88% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2019 up 16.6% from Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2018.

Generic Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2018.

Generic Eng shares closed at 79.15 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.32% returns over the last 6 months and -52.34% over the last 12 months.