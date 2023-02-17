Generic Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.14 crore, up 11.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.14 crore in December 2022 up 11.66% from Rs. 55.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2022 up 55.55% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.