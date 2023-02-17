Generic Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.14 crore, up 11.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.14 crore in December 2022 up 11.66% from Rs. 55.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2022 up 55.55% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.

Generic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

Generic Eng shares closed at 58.60 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.03% returns over the last 6 months and 53.60% over the last 12 months.