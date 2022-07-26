English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    General Motors 2Q net income falls 40% as chip shortage slows factories

    The Detroit automaker said it made $1.67 billion from April through June, in part because it couldn’t deliver 95,000 vehicles during the quarter because they were built without one part or another. Last year it made $2.79 billion.

    Associated Press
    July 26, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    General Motors’ second-quarter net income fell 40 percent from a year ago as computer chip and parts shortages hobbled factory output and drove the company’s U.S. sales down more than 15 percent.

    The Detroit automaker said it made $1.67 billion from April through June, in part because it couldn’t deliver 95,000 vehicles during the quarter because they were built without one part or another. Last year it made $2.79 billion.

    The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.14 per share, falling short of Wall Street expectations for $1.27. Revenue was $35.76 billion for the quarter, beating estimates of $33.9 billion, according to FactSet.

    Like other automakers, GM has been forced to slow its factories since late in 2020 largely due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

    CEO Mary Barra said in a recent interview with the AP that GM will see supply chain challenges into next year.

    Close

    Related stories

    Most of GM’s incomplete vehicles were built in June, the company said, and it expects them to be finished and sold to dealers before year’s end.

    Also Tuesday, GM announced that is has commitments for all the raw materials needed to reach its goal of building 1 million electric vehicles per year by the end of 2025.

    The company also said it has a deal with LG Chem to supply nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum to make electric vehicle battery cathodes. LG Chem will supply over 950,000 tons of material during the next eight years . The two companies will explore a cathode materials production facility in North America by the end of 2025, they said in a statement.

    GM also announced a contract with Livent to supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide from a brine operation in South America over a six-year period starting in 2025. The Philadelphia company’s lithium also will be used in cathodes.

    Cathodes are the negative terminal of a battery.

    most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #2Q #earnings #General Motors #result
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 04:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.