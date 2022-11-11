General Insuran Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,970.30 crore, down 8.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,970.30 crore in September 2022 down 8.48% from Rs. 13,079.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,859.93 crore in September 2022 up 84.05% from Rs. 1,010.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,461.37 crore in September 2022 up 102.79% from Rs. 1,213.75 crore in September 2021.

General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 10.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in September 2021.

General Insuran shares closed at 141.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.96% returns over the last 6 months and 0.93% over the last 12 months.