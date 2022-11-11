 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

General Insuran Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,970.30 crore, down 8.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,970.30 crore in September 2022 down 8.48% from Rs. 13,079.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,859.93 crore in September 2022 up 84.05% from Rs. 1,010.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,461.37 crore in September 2022 up 102.79% from Rs. 1,213.75 crore in September 2021.

General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 10.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in September 2021.

General Insuran shares closed at 141.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.96% returns over the last 6 months and 0.93% over the last 12 months.

General Insurance Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,763.98 10,736.16 10,410.02
Other Operating Income 3,206.32 1,890.63 2,669.96
Total Income From Operations 11,970.30 12,626.79 13,079.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.58 11.96 32.97
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -60.39 225.29 64.34
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,998.41 11,853.65 11,790.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,992.70 535.89 1,192.19
Other Income 468.67 452.81 21.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,461.37 988.70 1,213.75
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,461.37 988.70 1,213.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,461.37 988.70 1,213.75
Tax 601.44 298.98 203.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,859.93 689.72 1,010.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,859.93 689.72 1,010.55
Equity Share Capital 877.20 877.20 877.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 25,754.12 23,894.20 21,832.29
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.60 3.93 6.00
Diluted EPS 10.60 3.93 6.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.60 3.93 6.00
Diluted EPS 10.60 3.93 6.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #General Insuran #General Insurance Corporation of India #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.