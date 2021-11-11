General Insuran Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,272.03 crore, up 109.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,272.03 crore in September 2021 up 109.22% from Rs. 608.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,010.55 crore in September 2021 up 339.27% from Rs. 230.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,213.75 crore in September 2021 up 194.4% from Rs. 412.28 crore in September 2020.

General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2020.

General Insuran shares closed at 140.30 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -30.01% returns over the last 6 months and 14.20% over the last 12 months.