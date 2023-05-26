General Insuran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,408.20 crore, down 11.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,408.20 crore in March 2023 down 11.63% from Rs. 10,646.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,563.84 crore in March 2023 up 42.8% from Rs. 1,795.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,004.26 crore in March 2023 down 16.89% from Rs. 3,614.77 crore in March 2022.

General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 14.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.23 in March 2022.

General Insuran shares closed at 177.60 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.78% returns over the last 6 months and 61.16% over the last 12 months.