    General Insuran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,408.20 crore, down 11.63% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,408.20 crore in March 2023 down 11.63% from Rs. 10,646.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,563.84 crore in March 2023 up 42.8% from Rs. 1,795.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,004.26 crore in March 2023 down 16.89% from Rs. 3,614.77 crore in March 2022.

    General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 14.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.23 in March 2022.

    General Insuran shares closed at 177.60 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.78% returns over the last 6 months and 61.16% over the last 12 months.

    General Insurance Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,659.118,648.768,621.98
    Other Operating Income1,749.092,600.032,024.86
    Total Income From Operations9,408.2011,248.7910,646.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.1490.91145.74
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2,641.5136.391,569.09
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,536.6810,140.955,527.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,153.87980.543,404.26
    Other Income-149.61314.54210.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,004.261,295.083,614.77
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,004.261,295.083,614.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,004.261,295.083,614.77
    Tax440.4296.091,819.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,563.841,198.991,795.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,563.841,198.991,795.40
    Equity Share Capital877.20877.20877.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves29,516.9726,953.1325,255.26
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.616.8310.23
    Diluted EPS14.616.8310.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.616.8310.23
    Diluted EPS14.616.8310.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:30 am