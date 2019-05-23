General Insuran Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,699.08 crore, up 178.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,699.08 crore in March 2019 up 178.2% from Rs. 610.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 603.37 crore in March 2019 down 19.72% from Rs. 751.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,194.08 crore in March 2019 up 109.05% from Rs. 571.20 crore in March 2018.

General Insuran EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.66 in March 2018.

General Insuran shares closed at 226.65 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.09% returns over the last 6 months and -34.77% over the last 12 months.