English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    General Insuran Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,087.49 crore, down 12.19% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,087.49 crore in June 2023 down 12.19% from Rs. 12,626.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 731.77 crore in June 2023 up 6.1% from Rs. 689.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 935.17 crore in June 2023 down 5.41% from Rs. 988.70 crore in June 2022.

    General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.93 in June 2022.

    General Insuran shares closed at 201.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.57% returns over the last 6 months and 64.71% over the last 12 months.

    General Insurance Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,632.567,659.1110,736.16
    Other Operating Income2,454.931,749.091,890.63
    Total Income From Operations11,087.499,408.2012,626.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.0076.1411.96
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies157.922,641.51225.29
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,140.873,536.6811,853.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax754.703,153.87535.89
    Other Income180.47-149.61452.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax935.173,004.26988.70
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax935.173,004.26988.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax935.173,004.26988.70
    Tax203.40440.42298.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities731.772,563.84689.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period731.772,563.84689.72
    Equity Share Capital877.20877.20877.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves30,248.7629,516.9723,894.20
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.1714.613.93
    Diluted EPS4.1714.613.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.1714.613.93
    Diluted EPS4.1714.613.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #General Insuran #General Insurance Corporation of India #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!