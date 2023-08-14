General Insuran Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,087.49 crore, down 12.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,087.49 crore in June 2023 down 12.19% from Rs. 12,626.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 731.77 crore in June 2023 up 6.1% from Rs. 689.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 935.17 crore in June 2023 down 5.41% from Rs. 988.70 crore in June 2022.

General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.93 in June 2022.

General Insuran shares closed at 201.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.57% returns over the last 6 months and 64.71% over the last 12 months.