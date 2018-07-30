General Insurance standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,014.36 crore

General Insurance Corporation of India has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 1,014.36 crore and a net profit of Rs 771.42 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 291.11 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 504.13 crore and net profit was Rs 390.11 crore, and other income Rs 350.04 crore.
General Insuran shares closed at 334.00 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -23.60% over the last 12 months.
General Insurance Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
723.25
83.17
154.09
Other Operating Income
291.11
527.57
350.04
Total Income From Operations
1,014.36
610.74
504.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
--
--
--
Purchase of Traded Goods
--
--
--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
--
--
--
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
--
--
--
Depreciation
--
--
--
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
57.74
17.12
96.87
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
9.58
29.89
16.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
947.04
563.73
391.26
Other Income
82.70
7.47
0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
1,029.74
571.20
391.37
Interest
--
--
--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
1,029.74
571.20
391.37
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
1,029.74
571.20
391.37
Tax
258.32
-180.40
1.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
771.42
751.60
390.11
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
771.42
751.60
390.11
Equity Share Capital
438.60
438.60
430.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
21,873.14
21,101.72
179,200.16
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
8.79
8.66
4.55
Diluted EPS
8.79
8.66
4.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
8.79
8.66
4.55
Diluted EPS
8.79
8.66
4.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)