General Insurance standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,014.36 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 723.25 83.17 154.09 Other Operating Income 291.11 527.57 350.04 Total Income From Operations 1,014.36 610.74 504.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -- -- -- Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 57.74 17.12 96.87 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.58 29.89 16.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 947.04 563.73 391.26 Other Income 82.70 7.47 0.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,029.74 571.20 391.37 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,029.74 571.20 391.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,029.74 571.20 391.37 Tax 258.32 -180.40 1.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 771.42 751.60 390.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 771.42 751.60 390.11 Equity Share Capital 438.60 438.60 430.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 21,873.14 21,101.72 179,200.16 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.79 8.66 4.55 Diluted EPS 8.79 8.66 4.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.79 8.66 4.55 Diluted EPS 8.79 8.66 4.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited