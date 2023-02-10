General Insuran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,248.79 crore, up 0.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,248.79 crore in December 2022 up 0.63% from Rs. 11,178.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,198.99 crore in December 2022 up 4309.94% from Rs. 28.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,295.08 crore in December 2022 up 1373.93% from Rs. 101.66 crore in December 2021.