General Insuran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,248.79 crore, up 0.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,248.79 crore in December 2022 up 0.63% from Rs. 11,178.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,198.99 crore in December 2022 up 4309.94% from Rs. 28.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,295.08 crore in December 2022 up 1373.93% from Rs. 101.66 crore in December 2021.

General Insurance Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,648.76 8,763.98 8,907.00
Other Operating Income 2,600.03 3,206.32 2,271.13
Total Income From Operations 11,248.79 11,970.30 11,178.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.91 39.58 13.71
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 36.39 -60.39 -3.14
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,140.95 9,998.41 11,295.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 980.54 1,992.70 -128.30
Other Income 314.54 468.67 26.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,295.08 2,461.37 -101.66
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,295.08 2,461.37 -101.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,295.08 2,461.37 -101.66
Tax 96.09 601.44 -73.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,198.99 1,859.93 -28.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,198.99 1,859.93 -28.48
Equity Share Capital 877.20 877.20 877.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 26,953.13 25,754.12 21,803.81
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 10.60 -0.16
Diluted EPS 6.83 10.60 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 10.60 -0.16
Diluted EPS 6.83 10.60 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited