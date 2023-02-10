English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    General Insuran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,248.79 crore, up 0.63% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,248.79 crore in December 2022 up 0.63% from Rs. 11,178.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,198.99 crore in December 2022 up 4309.94% from Rs. 28.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,295.08 crore in December 2022 up 1373.93% from Rs. 101.66 crore in December 2021.

    General Insurance Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,648.768,763.988,907.00
    Other Operating Income2,600.033,206.322,271.13
    Total Income From Operations11,248.7911,970.3011,178.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.9139.5813.71
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies36.39-60.39-3.14
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,140.959,998.4111,295.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax980.541,992.70-128.30
    Other Income314.54468.6726.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,295.082,461.37-101.66
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,295.082,461.37-101.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,295.082,461.37-101.66
    Tax96.09601.44-73.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,198.991,859.93-28.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,198.991,859.93-28.48
    Equity Share Capital877.20877.20877.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves26,953.1325,754.1221,803.81
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.8310.60-0.16
    Diluted EPS6.8310.60-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.8310.60-0.16
    Diluted EPS6.8310.60-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
