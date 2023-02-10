General Insuran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,248.79 crore, up 0.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,248.79 crore in December 2022 up 0.63% from Rs. 11,178.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,198.99 crore in December 2022 up 4309.94% from Rs. 28.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,295.08 crore in December 2022 up 1373.93% from Rs. 101.66 crore in December 2021.

General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

Read More

General Insuran shares closed at 163.70 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.68% returns over the last 6 months and 19.18% over the last 12 months.