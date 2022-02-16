General Insuran Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11,178.13 crore, up 597.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,178.13 crore in December 2021 up 597.83% from Rs. 1,601.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.48 crore in December 2021 down 102.88% from Rs. 987.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 101.66 crore in December 2021 down 106.7% from Rs. 1,516.84 crore in December 2020.

General Insuran shares closed at 131.75 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and -8.38% over the last 12 months.