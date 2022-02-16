General Insuran Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11,178.13 crore, up 597.83% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 11,178.13 crore in December 2021 up 597.83% from Rs. 1,601.83 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.48 crore in December 2021 down 102.88% from Rs. 987.42 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 101.66 crore in December 2021 down 106.7% from Rs. 1,516.84 crore in December 2020.
General Insuran shares closed at 131.75 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and -8.38% over the last 12 months.
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,907.00
|677.44
|1,030.20
|Other Operating Income
|2,271.13
|594.59
|571.63
|Total Income From Operations
|11,178.13
|1,272.03
|1,601.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.71
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-3.14
|64.34
|85.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,295.86
|0.59
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-128.30
|1,207.10
|1,516.65
|Other Income
|26.64
|6.65
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-101.66
|1,213.75
|1,516.84
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-101.66
|1,213.75
|1,516.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-101.66
|1,213.75
|1,516.84
|Tax
|-73.18
|203.20
|529.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.48
|1,010.55
|987.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.48
|1,010.55
|987.42
|Equity Share Capital
|877.20
|877.20
|877.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|21,803.81
|21,832.29
|20,333.04
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|6.00
|5.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|6.00
|5.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|6.00
|5.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|6.00
|5.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited