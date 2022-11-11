 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
General Insuran Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,061.49 crore, down 10.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,061.49 crore in September 2022 down 10.2% from Rs. 13,431.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,216.55 crore in September 2022 up 64.41% from Rs. 1,348.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,675.96 crore in September 2022 up 70.47% from Rs. 1,569.76 crore in September 2021.

General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 12.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in September 2021.

General Insuran shares closed at 141.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.96% returns over the last 6 months and 0.93% over the last 12 months.

General Insurance Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,861.85 10,734.29 10,748.73
Other Operating Income 3,199.64 1,911.55 2,682.69
Total Income From Operations 12,061.49 12,645.84 13,431.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.40 17.93 37.13
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -56.49 209.67 63.45
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,912.05 11,883.76 11,793.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,165.53 534.48 1,537.18
Other Income 510.43 491.21 32.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,675.96 1,025.69 1,569.76
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,675.96 1,025.69 1,569.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,675.96 1,025.69 1,569.76
Tax 613.93 316.84 202.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,062.03 708.85 1,367.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,062.03 708.85 1,367.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 154.52 20.49 -18.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,216.55 729.34 1,348.15
Equity Share Capital 877.20 877.20 877.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 28,962.54 26,744.61 24,297.53
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.63 4.16 7.68
Diluted EPS 12.63 4.16 7.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.63 4.16 7.68
Diluted EPS 12.63 4.16 7.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am
