General Insuran Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,061.49 crore, down 10.2% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,061.49 crore in September 2022 down 10.2% from Rs. 13,431.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,216.55 crore in September 2022 up 64.41% from Rs. 1,348.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,675.96 crore in September 2022 up 70.47% from Rs. 1,569.76 crore in September 2021.

    General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 12.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in September 2021.

    General Insuran shares closed at 141.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.96% returns over the last 6 months and 0.93% over the last 12 months.

    General Insurance Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,861.8510,734.2910,748.73
    Other Operating Income3,199.641,911.552,682.69
    Total Income From Operations12,061.4912,645.8413,431.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.4017.9337.13
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-56.49209.6763.45
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9,912.0511,883.7611,793.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,165.53534.481,537.18
    Other Income510.43491.2132.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,675.961,025.691,569.76
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,675.961,025.691,569.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,675.961,025.691,569.76
    Tax613.93316.84202.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,062.03708.851,367.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,062.03708.851,367.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates154.5220.49-18.96
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,216.55729.341,348.15
    Equity Share Capital877.20877.20877.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves28,962.5426,744.6124,297.53
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.634.167.68
    Diluted EPS12.634.167.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.634.167.68
    Diluted EPS12.634.167.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am