    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    General Insuran Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,472.85 crore, down 11.69% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,472.85 crore in March 2023 down 11.69% from Rs. 10,726.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,729.18 crore in March 2023 up 40.97% from Rs. 1,936.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,025.00 crore in March 2023 down 18.81% from Rs. 3,725.68 crore in March 2022.

    General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 15.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.04 in March 2022.

    General Insuran shares closed at 174.60 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 58.44% over the last 12 months.

    General Insurance Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,723.968,653.438,702.93
    Other Operating Income1,748.892,621.662,023.96
    Total Income From Operations9,472.8511,275.0910,726.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.49100.18146.16
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies73.8848.111,561.16
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,141.3010,141.025,499.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,176.18985.783,520.17
    Other Income-151.18318.76205.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,025.001,304.543,725.68
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,025.001,304.543,725.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,025.001,304.543,725.68
    Tax415.72107.531,815.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,609.281,197.011,909.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,609.281,197.011,909.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates119.9035.2426.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,729.181,232.251,936.02
    Equity Share Capital877.20877.20877.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves33,436.5030,194.7726,415.26
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.567.0211.04
    Diluted EPS15.567.0211.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.567.0211.04
    Diluted EPS15.567.0211.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

