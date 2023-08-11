General Insuran Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,165.84 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,165.84 crore in June 2023 down 11.7% from Rs. 12,645.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 977.66 crore in June 2023 up 34.05% from Rs. 729.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,153.58 crore in June 2023 up 12.47% from Rs. 1,025.69 crore in June 2022.

General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.16 in June 2022.

General Insuran shares closed at 203.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.54% returns over the last 6 months and 67.50% over the last 12 months.