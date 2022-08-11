General Insuran Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,645.84 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,734.29
|8,702.93
|11,113.95
|Other Operating Income
|1,911.55
|2,023.96
|1,809.44
|Total Income From Operations
|12,645.84
|10,726.89
|12,923.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.93
|146.16
|26.61
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|209.67
|1,561.16
|185.46
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,883.76
|5,499.40
|14,426.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|534.48
|3,520.17
|-1,715.42
|Other Income
|491.21
|205.51
|204.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,025.69
|3,725.68
|-1,510.96
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,025.69
|3,725.68
|-1,510.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,025.69
|3,725.68
|-1,510.96
|Tax
|316.84
|1,815.74
|-393.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|708.85
|1,909.94
|-1,117.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|708.85
|1,909.94
|-1,117.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|20.49
|26.08
|78.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|729.34
|1,936.02
|-1,039.69
|Equity Share Capital
|877.20
|877.20
|877.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|26,744.61
|26,415.26
|22,943.44
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.16
|11.04
|-5.93
|Diluted EPS
|4.16
|11.04
|-5.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.16
|11.04
|-5.93
|Diluted EPS
|4.16
|11.04
|-5.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited