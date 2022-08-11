 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
General Insuran Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,645.84 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,645.84 crore in June 2022 down 2.15% from Rs. 12,923.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 729.34 crore in June 2022 up 170.15% from Rs. 1,039.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,025.69 crore in June 2022 up 167.88% from Rs. 1,510.96 crore in June 2021.

General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.93 in June 2021.

General Insuran shares closed at 121.55 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.18% returns over the last 6 months and -27.48% over the last 12 months.

General Insurance Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,734.29 8,702.93 11,113.95
Other Operating Income 1,911.55 2,023.96 1,809.44
Total Income From Operations 12,645.84 10,726.89 12,923.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.93 146.16 26.61
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 209.67 1,561.16 185.46
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11,883.76 5,499.40 14,426.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 534.48 3,520.17 -1,715.42
Other Income 491.21 205.51 204.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,025.69 3,725.68 -1,510.96
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,025.69 3,725.68 -1,510.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,025.69 3,725.68 -1,510.96
Tax 316.84 1,815.74 -393.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 708.85 1,909.94 -1,117.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 708.85 1,909.94 -1,117.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 20.49 26.08 78.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 729.34 1,936.02 -1,039.69
Equity Share Capital 877.20 877.20 877.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 26,744.61 26,415.26 22,943.44
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 11.04 -5.93
Diluted EPS 4.16 11.04 -5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 11.04 -5.93
Diluted EPS 4.16 11.04 -5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
