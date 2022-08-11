General Insuran Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,645.84 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,645.84 crore in June 2022 down 2.15% from Rs. 12,923.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 729.34 crore in June 2022 up 170.15% from Rs. 1,039.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,025.69 crore in June 2022 up 167.88% from Rs. 1,510.96 crore in June 2021.

General Insuran EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.93 in June 2021.

General Insuran shares closed at 121.55 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.18% returns over the last 6 months and -27.48% over the last 12 months.