General Insuran Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,380.16 crore, down 101.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,380.16 crore in June 2021 down 101.46% from Rs. 685.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,039.69 crore in June 2021 down 109.18% from Rs. 497.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,510.96 crore in June 2021 down 92.88% from Rs. 783.36 crore in June 2020.

General Insuran shares closed at 155.70 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 10.50% over the last 12 months.