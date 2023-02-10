 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
General Insuran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,275.09 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,275.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 11,292.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,232.25 crore in December 2022 up 769.01% from Rs. 141.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,304.54 crore in December 2022 up 4473.25% from Rs. 29.83 crore in December 2021.

General Insurance Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,653.43 8,861.85 8,991.22
Other Operating Income 2,621.66 3,199.64 2,300.87
Total Income From Operations 11,275.09 12,061.49 11,292.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.18 40.40 18.14
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 48.11 -56.49 2.25
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,141.02 9,912.05 11,355.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 985.78 2,165.53 -83.75
Other Income 318.76 510.43 53.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,304.54 2,675.96 -29.83
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,304.54 2,675.96 -29.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,304.54 2,675.96 -29.83
Tax 107.53 613.93 -69.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,197.01 2,062.03 39.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,197.01 2,062.03 39.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 35.24 154.52 102.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,232.25 2,216.55 141.80
Equity Share Capital 877.20 877.20 877.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 30,194.77 28,962.54 24,439.32
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.02 12.63 0.81
Diluted EPS 7.02 12.63 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.02 12.63 0.81
Diluted EPS 7.02 12.63 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
