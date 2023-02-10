General Insuran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,275.09 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,275.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 11,292.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,232.25 crore in December 2022 up 769.01% from Rs. 141.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,304.54 crore in December 2022 up 4473.25% from Rs. 29.83 crore in December 2021.