    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023

    General Insuran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,275.09 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for General Insurance Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,275.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 11,292.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,232.25 crore in December 2022 up 769.01% from Rs. 141.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,304.54 crore in December 2022 up 4473.25% from Rs. 29.83 crore in December 2021.

    General Insurance Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,653.438,861.858,991.22
    Other Operating Income2,621.663,199.642,300.87
    Total Income From Operations11,275.0912,061.4911,292.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.1840.4018.14
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies48.11-56.492.25
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,141.029,912.0511,355.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax985.782,165.53-83.75
    Other Income318.76510.4353.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,304.542,675.96-29.83
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,304.542,675.96-29.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,304.542,675.96-29.83
    Tax107.53613.93-69.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,197.012,062.0339.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,197.012,062.0339.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates35.24154.52102.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,232.252,216.55141.80
    Equity Share Capital877.20877.20877.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves30,194.7728,962.5424,439.32
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.0212.630.81
    Diluted EPS7.0212.630.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.0212.630.81
    Diluted EPS7.0212.630.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited