Genera Agri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, down 46.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genera Agri Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in March 2020 down 46.47% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 135.53% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 73.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.
Genera Agri shares closed at 1.01 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)
|Genera Agri Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.71
|4.17
|3.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.71
|4.17
|3.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.47
|3.83
|1.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.14
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.09
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.09
|0.13
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.09
|0.13
|Interest
|0.03
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.11
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am