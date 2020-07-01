Genera Agri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, down 46.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in March 2020 down 46.47% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 135.53% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 73.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

Genera Agri shares closed at 1.01 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)