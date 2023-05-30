English
    Gemstone Inv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 947.79% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gemstone Investments are:Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 947.79% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 12.57% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.Gemstone Inv shares closed at 0.83 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.82% returns over the last 6 months and -39.42% over the last 12 months.
    Gemstone Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.350.340.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.350.340.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.680.130.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.340.21-0.36
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.340.21-0.36
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.340.21-0.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.340.21-0.36
    Tax0.04--0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.380.21-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.380.21-0.43
    Equity Share Capital7.487.487.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.03-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.050.03-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.03-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.050.03-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

