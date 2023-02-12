Gemstone Inv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 74.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 74.59% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.