Gemstone Inv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 74.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 74.59% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Gemstone Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Gemstone Inv shares closed at 0.86 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -41.89% over the last 12 months.