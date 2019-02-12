Gemstone Inv Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 7.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2018 up 7.28% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 up 142.48% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2018 up 109.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Gemstone Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Gemstone Inv shares closed at 0.79 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)